Sagna: More to Aguero than goals

Bacary Sagna has taken the time to praise Sergio Aguero following the Argentine's fine form this campaign and believes there is much more to the Manchester City star than just goals.

Aguero has already netted 11 goals in six appearances in all competitions in 2016-17 and Sagna has hailed the 28-year-old's role in City's run of 10 consecutive wins under Pep Guardiola.

"He is one of the best players I have played with," Sagna was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"Not just because he scores goals, but also because of his attitude, he always wants to give his maximum for his team and bring the team up.

"His two goals against Swansea at the weekend showed his class. He has such desire in front of the box, and in the box itself. He is great."

Sagna will be hoping Aguero can add to his tally in Wednesday's Champions League game against Celtic, but he has warned a difficult match awaits.

"I played against Celtic for Arsenal in a Champions League play-off and it is never easy, they have a massive crowd, big atmosphere and some quality players," Sagna added.

"They lost their first game by a big result so in this second one they will want to show their character, step up in front of their own fans and give us a hard time. But we know about it.

"This is a totally different competition, but we want to be involved in all of them so we need a good performance."