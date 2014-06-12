Sagna thanks Wenger for 'changing' his life

The France right-back joined Arsenal in 2007, arriving in a deal reportedly worth £8 million from Ligue 1 side Auxerre, and he quickly became a mainstay.



However, after months of speculation, Sagna's time in north London looks set to be coming to an end, with the 31-year-old's contract expiring at the end of June and a reported move to Manchester City mooted.



Despite being away on international duty preparing for the FIFA World Cup with France, Sagna took time out to pen a leaving message to everybody associated with the club.



"To be fair, I don't even know where to start or even how to say it," he said on his official Instagram page. "But I just wanna thank the whole Arsenal FC.



"A family to me, a club who taught me so much in seven years, a club where I had the chance to progress day by day, a club who always gave me trust whenever I was personally not at my best, a club who changed the kid I was into the man I am today, a club where I had the pleasure to give 200 pr (per) cent every game.



"I wanna thank the whole staff working at the club, the fans for accepting me so fast, making it smoove for myself and my family, my team-mates witch (which) I consider my true friends and I had great pleasure learning with them.



"Of course, I wanna to thank the coach Mr Wenger who believed in me, gave me his trust and clearly changed my life.



"Now it is time for me to move one and one more time; thank you."