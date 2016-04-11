Sahin demands more from Dortmund ahead of Liverpool return

Nuri Sahin knows Borussia Dortmund must improve if they are to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League at the expense of Liverpool after a disappointing 2-2 Bundesliga draw with arch-rivals Schalke.

Thomas Tuchel's men twice let the lead slip and had to settle for a share of the spoils on Sunday, leaving them seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

And Sahin was far from impressed with the display, citing a need for Dortmund to up their game when they take a 1-1 aggregate scoreline to Anfield on Thursday.

"We were very sloppy on the ball and our passing was extremely poor," Sahin was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

"We were unable to dominate in midfield. The absence of some first-team regulars cannot be an excuse. We should not be looking for excuses. We simply did not put in a good performance.

"We have to get in dangerous positions more. Only then can we make the most of our attacking strength.

"But a 2-2 draw away against Liverpool would see us progress. That would be alright."