Sahin rejoins Dortmund training

Nuri Sahin is closing in on a comeback from a long-term knee injury after returning to training with Borussia Dortmund.

Sahin has not played for the Bundesliga side since February due to the problem, and the former Real Madrid midfielder suffered a setback in his recovery in September.

However, the Turkey international appears closer to a welcome return and took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in training.

Alongside the photo was a caption, which read: "Finally. How much I've missed this feeling. The smile on my face says it all."

Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of Bayern Munich after 12 games of the league season.