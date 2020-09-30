Said Benrahma to feature for Brentford in clash with Fulham

Said Benrahma is in the Brentford squad for the Carabao Cup derby against Fulham.

The forward has not started a match this season amid talk of a move to the Premier League, but boss Thomas Frank has said he will be involved.

Full-back Rico Henry will miss out having sustained a hamstring injury against Millwall at the weekend.

Frank has an otherwise full squad to choose from for the repeat of August’s Championship play-off final.

Fulham will be without midfielders Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed.

Lemina and Reed have not played since the 4-3 defeat at Leeds on September 19 due to injuries.

The pair have missed two games and boss Scott Parker has said Sunday’s trip to Wolves may also come too soon.

Parker is also waiting on news of Kenny Tete’s injury, with the defender lasting just 39 minutes of Monday night’s home defeat to Aston Villa.