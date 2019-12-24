Saints boss Goodwin names unchanged squad for Celtic visit

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has an unchanged squad for the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

Defender Paul McGinn and midfielder Sam Foley returned to the team on Saturday.

Defenders Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) remain out along with midfielder Kyle McAllister (back).

Mohamed Elyounoussi will not play for Celtic again until next year as he struggles with a foot injury.

The on-loan Southampton winger will miss the trip to Paisley and the visit of Rangers.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is recovering from an abductor problem but the Buddies game comes too soon for him and Jonny Hayes (shoulder). Jozo Simunovic (knee) is still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, McLoughlin, Magennis, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, McMaster, Jamieson, Lyness.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Morgan, Gordon.