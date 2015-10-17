Saints must manage game better - Koeman

Ronald Koeman says Southampton must learn how to protect a lead after seeing his side squander a two-goal advantage in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City.

Captain Jose Fonte - who signed a new deal until 2018 on Friday - and centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk put Southampton into a 2-0 lead by half time at St Mary's Stadium.

But the league's top scorer Jamie Vardy struck twice for Leicester in the second half - including an injury-time equaliser - to deny the home side all three points.

"We have to know how to manage the game," Koeman said.

"It's a difficult one because we were 2-0 up and defending the result. It's difficult because we didn't get space to play but we have to recognise [what decisions to make].

"Also we had a big chance from Sadio [Mane] at 2-0 to kill the game, then from 2-1 it's more difficult.

"At 2-0 up at half time you don't expect not to win the game but I think it's a deserved point for Leicester.

"They made it very difficult and I think in the last 30 minutes it looked like they were more fresh and had more belief in the result than Southampton."

Koeman is also waiting to learn the extent of a back injury to goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who was unable to make the starting XI.

He added: "We have to wait and see. He had pain in his back.

"He wasn't 100 per cent to start so we have to wait to see what will happen in the next few days."