Sakho arrested over alleged assault

West Ham forward Diafra Sakho has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police are said to have arrived at Sakho's home in Hornchurch, Essex, on Thursday before taking the Senegal international to be questioned in Tower Hamlets, east London.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "Officers from Tower Hamlets have arrested a man on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and malicious communication.



"The 25-year-old was arrested on Thursday, 6 August at an address in Emerson Park, Hornchurch.



"He was taken to an east London police station and has been bailed to a date in late September."

Sakho was substituted in injury time during West Ham's season-opening 2-0 Premier League win at Arsenal on Sunday.