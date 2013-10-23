Sakho embracing 'physical' Premier League

The 23-year-old, a deadline-day signing from Paris Saint-Germain, had previously only experienced Ligue 1 football, but he is relishing the challenge of the English top flight.

"French football is different to British football, but I have turned a page and Paris is behind me," he told the club's official website.

"I'm very happy and proud to discover the Premier League and especially playing in the Liverpool shirt. I play with great pride, I'm proud to be here.

"It's a fairly physical style of football; there's a lot of impact and a lot of contact in tackles. I don't mind that.

"It's something I appreciated before I came here and I'm used to now. I think I can continue to play the way I do, to help bring Liverpool great wins.

"I try to give my qualities for the service of the team, of course. I try to give the best of myself, which I've always tried to do since I started at the beginning of my career. I've always done that."

The France international, who has made five appearances this season, will now hope to continue to impress when Liverpool host West Brom on Saturday.