Sakho hits back at critics over AFCON absence

West Ham United declared that Sakho's persistent back problem rendered him unfit to travel to Equatorial Guinea for the tournament, which got under way earlier this month.

Senegal were less than happy with the decision and their ire may have been further exacerbated when Sakho, returning to action for the first time since New Year's Day, came off the bench to head the winner in West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bristol City on Sunday.

Following that victory, Sakho took to social media to respond to those who have doubted him.

"Friends, supporters, Senegalese people," he wrote on Facebook.

"I took the time to browse all of your reactions on social networks. Very quickly the joy which lived in me after scoring and saves my club today turned into great sorrow and great anger.

"Great sadness because some of your words have touched me in the depths of my person, my heart, and this, without knowing what really happened.

"Great wrath, because after all my tests passed, my fighting day after day, season after season to finally wear the jersey of my homeland, the jersey of my family, the only nation which has in my eyes, you doubt my love and my patriotism.

"My absence from this 2015 CAN, my first CAN, was not without penalty. The dream of helping my country win flew to this year but is not dead!

"Don't ever doubt the lion who sleep in me, as I neve doubt the passion that burns in you."

