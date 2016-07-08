Sakho relishing return after doping case dropped

Mamadou Sakho is looking forward to resuming his playing career after the doping case against him was dismissed.

The Liverpool defender had been handed a provisional 30-day suspension by UEFA on April 28 after failing a drugs test following his club's Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) had already opted against extending the 30-day ban when it expired and dismissed the case altogether on Friday.

In response, Liverpool released a statement that read: "Liverpool Football Club welcomes today's decision from UEFA to dismiss the case against Mamadou Sakho, confirming that he did not commit any doping violation.

"We are pleased for Mamadou that he can now resume his playing career."

Sakho said: "I am happy that this is finally over. It's been a difficult time for me but I knew I had done nothing wrong. I am looking forward to getting back in the team and playing again."

The initial ban, which came at the centre-back's request, cost Sakho a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the chance to play in Liverpool's final eight games of the season, which included the Europa League semi-finals and final.