Sakho requested provisional ban following doping violation

Mamadou Sakho asked to be provisionally banned after he failed a drugs test, it has been revealed.

The Liverpool defender was initially suspended for 30 days by UEFA after it was revealed he was guilty of a doping violation in a test taken following the Europa League last-16 second-leg meeting with Manchester United in March.

His ban was subsequently extended worldwide and while UEFA opted against any lengthening of the sanction, the case remains ongoing.

And on Tuesday, it emerged that the France international - who will miss Euro 2016 - had requested the original suspension.

"Some substances cause an automatic suspension, others not. And in this case, the player wished to be suspended temporarily, of his own will, and UEFA acceded to his request," said UEFA chief medical officer Marc Vouillamoz, in quotes reported by L'Equipe.

Vouillamoz also stated he expected a swift conclusion to the matter.

"To my knowledge, the disciplinary committee will decide fairly quickly on the case," he said. "Information was taken from experts, documents were passed to the defence of the player.

"Now the player has the opportunity to speak, and once the player has given his opinion, the commission will look very quickly on the case."