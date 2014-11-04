Sakho set for Hammers return against Villa

Sakho sustained the problem late on during the 2-1 win over Manchester City last month and subsequently missed last weekend's draw at Stoke City.

But the close-season signing - who has seven goals in eight West Ham appearances since moving from Metz - is fit to play when Sam Allardyce's team visit Villa Park.

Allardyce is also expected to have Winston Reid available for selection after the defender was forced off with a dead leg against Stoke, although Guy Demel faces a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

"Winston came out of the game with a dead leg," West Ham's head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club's official website.

"He did not train on Monday but will train later in the week and will be available for the game on Saturday.

"Diafra ran individually on Monday at Chadwell Heath and will also be available for the game."

Striker Andy Carroll is also nearing a return following long-term ankle and foot problems, with Demel likely to be fit again after this month's international break.

"Andy Carroll trained and played in a behind-closed-doors match last week, which he came though, and will continue to train this week," Vandenbroucke continued.

"Guy Demel is suffering from a thigh problem, but we hope to have him available following the international break."