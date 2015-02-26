Sakho set to return to Liverpool training

The France international missed Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at Southampton because of the problem but, although he will be unavailable for Thursday's Europa League clash with Besiktas, his spell on the sidelines looks set to be brief.

Sakho posted on Twitter: "Good news as following the tests I had at the beginning of the week and after the medical staff 's opinion... ... i can go back to training with the group on Saturday!

"Minewhile [sic], I wish good luck to the whole team for tonight !"

Liverpool hold a 1-0 lead heading to Turkey.