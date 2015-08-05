Sako makes Palace switch

Former Wolves winger Bakary Sako has become Crystal Palace's latest signing on a three-year deal.

The Mali international was a free agent after his contract with Championship side Wolves expired at the end of last season.

Sako had been linked with the likes of West Brom and Aston Villa, but the 27-year-old has opted to join Alan Pardew's side.

"I talked to some clubs but when I met Alan I felt a good feeling between him and me and that's why I chose Palace." he told the club's official website.

"He plays attacking, attractive football so it should be good to play here and score some goals, that's why I came to join him.

"I've been doing my own pre-season training because Wolves gave me a programme before I left, and my cousin has a small academy so we trained together to keep my fitness levels up.

"I think I'm fit now but it's in the manager's hands to pick me so we'll see how my fitness is."

Pardew has also added Yohan Cabaye, Alex McCarthy, Patrick Bamford and Connor Wickham to his squad as Palace prepare to face Norwich City in their first game of the Premier League season on Saturday.