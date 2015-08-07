Salah confident Roma can challenge Juventus

Mohamed Salah believes Roma have enough strength in their squad to close the gap on Juventus and challenge for the Serie A title this season.

The Chelsea winger agreed a season-long loan at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday after rejecting the chance to return to Fiorentina - where he spent the second half of the 2014-15 campaign.

Interest in Salah was high when it became clear Chelsea were open to letting him leave Stamford Bridge again, but he says the decision to join Roma was a simple one.

"My experience at Fiorentina was great," he said. "I enjoyed it there, but that period is over and I'm here now.

"I'm in Rome to continue my career with Roma. I hope to achieve big things here. Rudi Garcia told me how much he wanted to have me in his team.

"I think Roma have some excellent players that can help us to compete in all the competitions we'll be playing in. Our objective is to make our fans happy by having a great season.

"Juventus are a very strong side but I think we at Roma can compete with them this year."

Despite exiting the Premier League for a second successive campaign, Salah insists he still has a good relationship with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

He added: "I have a good relationship with Mourinho. I think a lot of him. He had his view on things at Chelsea and I respect that."