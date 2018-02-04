Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's second goal against Tottenham was similar to what Lionel Messi often produces, according to Jamie Carragher.

Salah produced a moment of magic late in the 2-2 draw on Sunday, weaving his way through the Spurs defence before poking in a 91st-minute goal.

The Egypt international's goal was his second of the game and Carragher lauded Salah, comparing him to Barcelona star Messi, who regularly strikes in similar fashion.

"The only man who can score that goal is Lionel Messi," the Liverpool great told Sky Sports.

"If you think of Messi and the types of goals he scores, that's what he does in tight areas, dinking the keeper."

Salah had twice given Liverpool the lead, but a stunning strike from Victor Wanyama and late Harry Kane penalty earned Spurs a point.

The brace took Salah's tally to 21 Premier League goals this season and Carragher hailed the impact the 25-year-old has had since arriving at Anfield from Roma.

"I've run out of things to say. The unfortunate thing for him is that [Manchester] City are having such a good season with Kevin De Bruyne, otherwise he'd absolutely be walking Player of the Year," he said.

"We're seeing something extraordinary 40 miles up the East Lancs Road, otherwise he'd win it. I said a few weeks ago that I think he's one of the best signings by the club in terms of the impact he's made.

"He's got 21 goals now and you've got to remember he's not even a centre forward. He's a winger, really, who cuts in. He's taken a couple of penalties as well, but he hasn't taken all of Liverpool's penalties.

"For the second goal he scored, there's only Messi in world football who can score that, and to say that about any player, sometimes you have to be careful it doesn't get thrown back at you but what else can you say when he produces a goal like that?"