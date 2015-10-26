Salford City to host Notts County in FA Cup first round
Notts County will hope to avoid an FA Cup giantkilling in the first round after being drawn away against non-league Salford City.
Non-league minnows Salford City have been rewarded for their FA Cup heroics on Saturday with a first-round tie against League Two side Notts County.
Salford – who are owned by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville – booked their place in the hat for the first round thanks to an audacious strike from James Poole against Southport, his long-range effort securing a 1-0 win.
That victory will see Notts County travel north desperate not to avoid a relative giant killing in the early stages of the competition.
Another league side hoping to avoid a potential banana skin are Chesterfield, Dean Saunders' men having been drawn away against FC United of Manchester.
The draw – which will see ties played between November 6 and 9 – also handed Maidenhead United a trip to Port Vale, while National League side Altrincham will host Barnsley at Moss Rose and Worcester City will visit Sheffield United.
Meanwhile, 2012-13 winners Wigan Athletic will travel to Bury and 1987 victors Coventry City are at home to Northampton Town.
FA Cup first round draw in full:
Burton Albion v Peterborough United
Port Vale v Maidenhead United
Barnet v Blackpool
Bristol Rovers v Chesham United
Cambridge United v Basingstoke Town
Mansfield Town v Oldham Athletic
Altrincham v Barnsley
Crewe Alexandra v Eastleigh
Northwich Victoria or Chorley v Boreham Wood
Coventry City v Northampton Town
Brackley Town v Newport County
Grimsby Town v St. Albans City
Hartlepool United v Havant and Waterlooville or Cheltenham Town
Salford City v Notts County
Dover Athletic v Stourbridge
Stevenage v Gillingham
Millwall v AFC Fylde
Aldershot Town v Bradford City
Walsall v Fleetwood Town
Bury v Wigan Athletic
Portsmouth v Macclesfield Town
Sheff United v Worcester City
Barwell or AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Grays Athletic or Welling United
FC Halifax Town or Guiseley v Wycombe Wanderers
Crawley Town v Luton Town
Doncaster Rovers v Stalybridge Celtic or North Ferriby United
Didcot Town v Exeter City
Dagenham and Redbridge v Morecambe
Leyton Orient and Staines Town
Gainsborough Trinity v Shrewsbury Town
Maidstone United v Yeovil Town
Braintree Town v Oxford United
Whitehawk v Tranmere Rovers or Lincoln City
Accrington Stanley v York City
Scunthorpe United v Southend United
AFC Wimbledon v Forest Green Rovers
Plymouth Argyle v Carlisle United
FC United of Manchester v Chesterfield
Rochdale v Swindon Town
Wealdstone v Colchester United
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.