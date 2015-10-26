Salford City to host Notts County in FA Cup first round

Non-league minnows Salford City have been rewarded for their FA Cup heroics on Saturday with a first-round tie against League Two side Notts County.

Salford – who are owned by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville – booked their place in the hat for the first round thanks to an audacious strike from James Poole against Southport, his long-range effort securing a 1-0 win.

That victory will see Notts County travel north desperate not to avoid a relative giant killing in the early stages of the competition.

Another league side hoping to avoid a potential banana skin are Chesterfield, Dean Saunders' men having been drawn away against FC United of Manchester.

The draw – which will see ties played between November 6 and 9 – also handed Maidenhead United a trip to Port Vale, while National League side Altrincham will host Barnsley at Moss Rose and Worcester City will visit Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, 2012-13 winners Wigan Athletic will travel to Bury and 1987 victors Coventry City are at home to Northampton Town.

FA Cup first round draw in full:

Burton Albion v Peterborough United

Port Vale v Maidenhead United

Barnet v Blackpool

Bristol Rovers v Chesham United

Cambridge United v Basingstoke Town

Mansfield Town v Oldham Athletic

Altrincham v Barnsley

Crewe Alexandra v Eastleigh

Northwich Victoria or Chorley v Boreham Wood

Coventry City v Northampton Town

Brackley Town v Newport County

Grimsby Town v St. Albans City

Hartlepool United v Havant and Waterlooville or Cheltenham Town

Salford City v Notts County

Dover Athletic v Stourbridge

Stevenage v Gillingham

Millwall v AFC Fylde

Aldershot Town v Bradford City

Walsall v Fleetwood Town

Bury v Wigan Athletic

Portsmouth v Macclesfield Town

Sheff United v Worcester City

Barwell or AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Grays Athletic or Welling United

FC Halifax Town or Guiseley v Wycombe Wanderers

Crawley Town v Luton Town

Doncaster Rovers v Stalybridge Celtic or North Ferriby United

Didcot Town v Exeter City

Dagenham and Redbridge v Morecambe

Leyton Orient and Staines Town

Gainsborough Trinity v Shrewsbury Town

Maidstone United v Yeovil Town

Braintree Town v Oxford United

Whitehawk v Tranmere Rovers or Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley v York City

Scunthorpe United v Southend United

AFC Wimbledon v Forest Green Rovers

Plymouth Argyle v Carlisle United

FC United of Manchester v Chesterfield

Rochdale v Swindon Town

Wealdstone v Colchester United