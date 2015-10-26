Salford City to host Notts County in FA Cup first round

Trending

Notts County will hope to avoid an FA Cup giantkilling in the first round after being drawn away against non-league Salford City.

Salford – who are owned by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville – booked their place in the hat for the first round thanks to an audacious strike from James Poole against Southport, his long-range effort securing a 1-0 win.

That victory will see Notts County travel north desperate not to avoid a relative giant killing in the early stages of the competition.

Another league side hoping to avoid a potential banana skin are Chesterfield, Dean Saunders' men having been drawn away against FC United of Manchester.

The draw – which will see ties played between November 6 and 9 – also handed Maidenhead United a trip to Port Vale, while National League side Altrincham will host Barnsley at Moss Rose and Worcester City will visit Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, 2012-13 winners Wigan Athletic will travel to Bury and 1987 victors Coventry City are at home to Northampton Town.

 

FA Cup first round draw in full:

Burton Albion v Peterborough United

Port Vale v Maidenhead United

Barnet v Blackpool

Bristol Rovers v Chesham United

Cambridge United v Basingstoke Town

Mansfield Town v Oldham Athletic

Altrincham v Barnsley

Crewe Alexandra v Eastleigh

Northwich Victoria or Chorley v Boreham Wood

Coventry City v Northampton Town

Brackley Town v Newport County

Grimsby Town v St. Albans City

Hartlepool United v Havant and Waterlooville or Cheltenham Town

Salford City v Notts County

Dover Athletic v Stourbridge

Stevenage v Gillingham

Millwall v AFC Fylde

Aldershot Town v Bradford City

Walsall v Fleetwood Town

Bury v Wigan Athletic

Portsmouth v Macclesfield Town

Sheff United v Worcester City

Barwell or AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Grays Athletic or Welling United

FC Halifax Town or Guiseley v Wycombe Wanderers

Crawley Town v Luton Town

Doncaster Rovers v Stalybridge Celtic or North Ferriby United

Didcot Town v Exeter City

Dagenham and Redbridge v Morecambe

Leyton Orient and Staines Town

Gainsborough Trinity v Shrewsbury Town

Maidstone United v Yeovil Town

Braintree Town v Oxford United

Whitehawk v Tranmere Rovers or Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley v York City

Scunthorpe United v Southend United

AFC Wimbledon v Forest Green Rovers

Plymouth Argyle v Carlisle United

FC United of Manchester v Chesterfield

Rochdale v Swindon Town

Wealdstone v Colchester United