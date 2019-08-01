Sam Foley joins St Mirren
St Mirren have signed midfielder Sam Foley following his exit from Northampton.
Foley joins on a two-year deal and becomes Jim Goodwin’s second signing in 48 hours following the capture of winger Ilkay Durmus.
The 32-year-old previously played for the likes of Port Vale, Yeovil and Newport, who lost out to Saints in their bid to re-sign him this summer.
Goodwin told the club’s official website: “Sam is a good, experienced, central midfielder. He can play on the left and the right of midfield but I’m bringing him in to be a central midfielder.
“He gives us a bit of aggression, a bit of experience, has good energy and fitness levels and is a very tidy footballer.
“We can’t have enough of those types of players. You need good, honest, experienced professionals who are going to bring out the best in the younger kids.”
