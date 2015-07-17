Samaras exits Albion

Georgios Samaras' West Brom contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

The Greece striker joined Albion on a two-year deal last August, but was restricted to just eight appearances for the Premier League club in all competitions, all off the bench.

Samaras spent the second half of last season on loan at Al Hilal, and has now agreed to leave The Hawthorns, with a possible return to Celtic mooted as well as a move to Melbourne City, the city where his father was born.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden six years at Scottish champions Celtic, netting 71 goals in 243 appearances.