Samba plays down Arsenal link

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the Congolese defender, who admitted he came close to joining the Emirates Stadium outfit in January.

However, the indomitable defender has insisted that he is happy at the club once again and - until he hears otherwise - is focused on enjoying a more successful season with Rovers next season.

"A lot of things have changed and it has been a very hard time. That was the first time I have gone 12 games without a win, a lot of things have gone on,” he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I am very happy now though. Let us see who we sign. Now we can improve the squad. That is up to the owners, we have no powers.

"The club is a top flight club and nothing else. That is very important and it is very good for the fans.

"I hope we can give them some exciting games at Ewood Park next season and improve."

Samba has made more than 150 appearances for Blackburn since arriving from Hertha Berlin for £450,000 in January 2007, scoring 14 league goals.

By Ben McAleer