Samba: Venky's don't 'get' English football

The 27-year-old Congo international defender, who had a transfer request refused earlier this month, said he had given "100 percent" to Rovers for the last five years.

He insisted he could not give that commitment any longer, adding "now is the right time for me to pursue a new challenge."

In an interview with The Sun newspaper he criticised the club's unpopular owners who, along with manager Steve Kean, have been the target of protesting fans unrest all season.

Queens Park Rangers had a bid for the powerfully built Samba turned down earlier this month, while other Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with him.

Samba said: "I signed a new deal last January because Venky's told me they had big plans. Names like Ronaldinho were mentioned and they promised there was going to be a lot of investment in the team. It hasn't happened.

"They don't understand football in this country and they don't realise how much I've given to Blackburn and that they have broken promises they have made. I stayed because I believed them but they weren't honest with me and now I know I made the wrong decision.

"I share the frustration of the fans who must have believed the owners too."

He also said the fee the club are asking for him, a reported 15.0 million pounds, is unreasonable.

"I'm not a 15 million pound player," he said. "Blackburn only signed me for 400,000 pounds from Hertha Berlin and if they get 7 million pounds now then that's very good business.

"When a couple don't get on they get a divorce - and that's what me and Blackburn have to do. Blackburn need players who are 100 percent for the club - and I am not.

"The only way to solve this is for them to let me go. It will be very difficult for me to play for this team again. I am at the end of the road here.

"I've got nothing against the manager. It's not like he's been given 100 million pounds to spend, he's trying to do the best he can with what he has. This is between me and the owners. It's personal."

Venky's, took control of Blackburn in November 2010, becoming the first Indian company to own a Premier League club.

Blackburn have been in the relegation zone for most of the season and are currently 18th in the 20-team league despite a slight improvement in their results recently.

Samba is currently training with the reserves.