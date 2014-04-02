Sammer: Valencia should have been sent off

Already on a booking, the Ecuadorian winger threw himself into a challenge with Jerome Boateng during Bayern's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

He escaped punishment from referee Carlos Velasco, although the official later sent off Bayern goalscorer Bastian Schweinsteiger after the midfielder picked up a second caution for a foul on Wayne Rooney.

"If you apply the same standards then I don't know how Valencia stays on," Sammer told Sky.

"If the referee has a policy, then he must go through with it.

"There's no question that what Schweini did was a foul, but with Valencia there will also several fouls and his outstretched leg against Jerome Boateng.

"At this level you have to apply the same standards."

Many thought holders Bayern would brush aside a faltering United in the first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but David Moyes' men held their own to remain in with a chance heading to Munich next week.

Despite the two sides' differing fortunes so far this season - Bayern have already retained their Bundesliga title, while United sit seventh in the Premier League - Sammer insists he knew the tie would be no straightforward task.

"We sounded a warning ahead of the game in Manchester but people turn a deaf ear at times," he added.

"They played just as we expected. They were very strong physically, organised and they tried to play on the counter.

"They managed that really well and they made life difficult for us.

"But that’s what you expect in the Champions League - it's the top level of the game. So we accept it and we’re happy with the result."