Sampaoli: I dream of coaching Argentina

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli said it is his dream to take the reins of Argentina.

Sampaoli, 55, has been at the helm of Chile since 2012 and guided the South American nation to their first major trophy at the 2015 Copa America in July.

However, the Argentinean revealed his future is uncertain, at least until the elections of the Chilean Football Federation (AFNP) next month.

"I will wait for the elections on January 4 and see what are the plans of the new president of the ANFP," he said on Puro Concepto.

"I negotiated with other people, but I need to know what the plan of the new president is and whether he approves or rejects my project.

"If I can contribute, I will continue."

But if things do not work out, then Sampaoli - who has been linked with the Swansea City managerial vacancy - said his dream would be to lead his native Argentina.

"It's a dream of every Argentine manager, the same as the players, to reach the national team," he said.

"Every Argentine coach has the vision of managing Argentina at one point.

"I would like to go somewhere where there is hunger and ambition, where I feel like I could make history," he said.

"I feel like Argentina has great potential. They have the best forwards in the world and they are on a step above the rest.

"The moment has arrived where they can translate it into success. For sure they will qualify for the World Cup and if they reach their potential, I can see them winning Russia 2018."