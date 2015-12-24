Sampaoli looks towards Chile future amid Chelsea links

Jorge Sampaoli is focused on retaining his position as head coach of Chilie despite speculation linking him with the manager’s job at Chelsea.

Guus Hiddink was appointed for a second spell in charge of the Stamford Bridge club until the end of this season after Jose Mourinho paid for a shambolic Premier League title defence with his job.

The short-term nature of Hiddink's Chelsea return means speculation continues to swirl over who might be Mourinho's heir from 2016-17 onwards, with Sampaoli and his fellow Argentinian Diego Simeone among those rumoured to be in the frame.

Sampaoli led Chile to a famous Copa America triumph on home soil this year and that job is still his prime concern as the Chile's National Professional Football Association (ANFP) prepares to elect a new president in the new year.

"My future depends on the elections for a new president on January 4," he told AS.

"It depends on whether the new president likes our project.

"Before listening to offers, I will first present my new project for the Chile team. That is what I say to all the clubs who have contacted me."

With regards to future ambitions, it is another post at international level that truly appeals to Sampaoli.

"The Argentina job is a dream, because it's my country's team," he added.

"I dreamed about playing for Argentina as a player but I never got there.

"I will never stop dreaming about taking charge some day."