Sampdoria 1 Juventus 2: Pogba, Khedira on target as champions march on

Juventus have extended their winning streak in Serie A to nine games as Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira helped the Scudetto holders to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

France international Pogba opened the scoring in sublime fashion in the 17th minute with his fourth league goal of the season, before former Real Madrid midfielder Khedira made it two after the break with a calm finish.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata both came close to adding a third, but failed to put the match to bed. Antonio Cassano pulled one back for Samp in the 64th minute but Vincenzo Montella's team were unable to force an equaliser.

The hosts finished the match with 10 men after Niklas Moisander was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Simone Zaza in injury time.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have gone second in the table following this weekend's results, level on points with third-placed Inter and trailing leaders Napoli by just two points.

Juve got the first chance of the match after 15 minutes of play when Hernanes tried his luck from 20 yards out, but the Brazilian midfielder's left-footed shot went straight at goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

The Scudetto holders did go a goal up two minutes later, though, when Pogba volleyed home from inside the area. The France international did well to control Leonardo Bonucci's long ball with his chest, shrugged off Mattia Cassani and unleashed an effort that lacked power but was accurate enough to beat Viviano.

Sampdoria failed to create any chances of note in the opening 45 minutes, with Fernando's free-kick from the edge of the area five minutes before the break arguably their best opportunity, but the Brazilian midfielder failed to beat the wall.

Carlos Carbonero unleashed a powerful shot from 20 yards out in the dying moments of the first half, but his shot went harmlessly wide as Gianluigi Buffon remained untested.

The visitors doubled their lead shortly after the break via Khedira. Dybala reached the Germany international with a clever throughball and Khedira took a touch before poking the ball past Viviano with the outside of his right boot.

Sampdoria looked dangerous at the hour mark after Cassano set up Eder inside the area, but the club's leading goalscorer failed to get his attempt on target.

Dybala came close to adding his name to the score sheet in the 62nd minute after a fine pass from Pogba, but the Argentine forward was denied by Viviano.

Morata should have put the match to bed shortly after following a superb cross from the right, but he somehow headed wide from just yards out.

Juventus were immediately made to pay for Morata's profligacy as Cassano netted to make it 2-1 barely 60 seconds later. The experienced attacker collected a pass from Carbonero inside the area and beat Buffon with a good finish.

Montella's side pushed hard for an equaliser after Cassano's strike and threatened via Fernando, but they were unable to really test Buffon in the remainder of the game as Juventus emerged victorious.