Sampdoria 'could've won 11-1' - president Ferrero

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero described Sunday's draw with Inter as "armed robbery", claiming his team "could've won 11-1".

Walter Zenga and Sampdoria were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw by Inter at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Sampdoria were on track for their fourth win of the league season thanks to Luis Muriel's 51st-minute opener, but the hosts were denied maximum points after Ivan Perisic equalised with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Inter coach Roberto Mancini felt Inter deserved to win, something that surprised Ferrero.

"It was armed robbery. Mancini said Inter deserved to win? He can say whatever he likes, today we could've won 11-1," Ferrero told Mediaset Premium.

"Inter were lucky and the Nerazzurri are not a stronger team than Sampdoria.

"We are the best, when Samp play like this and Walter Zenga gets the best out of his lads."

While Ferrero was outspoken in his assessment of proceedings in Genova, coach Zenga remained relatively reserved.

"We could've gone 2-0 up and killed off the game. We showed great character against the Serie A leaders and proved we can play with three strikers, even if [Joaquin] Correa missed an incredible goal," Zenga added.

"I think the people in the stadium enjoyed themselves and I cannot ask for more from my lads. The equaliser came from a lucky ricochet in the box, these things can happen.

"We went out there with the right determination and I compliment my squad. The way I see football, we deserved to win."