Sampdoria president eager to help Parma

The league's bottom club saw Sunday's game with Udinese postponed as they were unable to pay stewards and security staff.

Parma have already been hit with a points sanction this season after failing to pay players' wages on time.

President Ferrero called on clubs in the top flight to pool their resources and help Parma, who face a bankruptcy hearing next month.

"I entered the world of football a few months ago but I believe that FIGC [the Italian Football Federation], the Lega Calcio, the COVISOC, the referees and footballers associations are serious institutions that deserve all our respect," he wrote in an open letter on Sampdoria's website.

"We shouldn't look desperately for a scapegoat, our objective must be different: Italian football cannot remain indifferent to the professionalism and the maturity shown by Parma players in such a difficult situation.

"The words of Parma captain [Alessandro] Lucarelli stuck with me, especially when he explained that the choices made by players in the last few months were guided by the maximum respect towards the fans and the Parma employees.

"That’s why I think we shouldn't talk about bankruptcy but reconstruction. The world is looking at us; we must act decisively for the sake of Lucarelli, his team-mates, the young players of the academy and the Parma fans.

"We must allow them to play, to continue to honour the colours of their club. I'm not an expert on these matters but I believe that Serie A presidents must get together as soon as possible to see if a sort of temporary receivership is somehow possible, so that the squad can end the 2014/2015 season on the pitch.

"The Lega Serie A has got the quality and the experience to intervene in this matter independently, without the intervention of external institutions that have other priorities.

"I thank all the players and everyone that works at Parma, I consider them heroes. Now it's time to act. Sampdoria is ready to find a solution. I’m sure that all the other presidents of Serie A are willing to do the same."