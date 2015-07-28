Sampdoria unwilling to pay €10m for Balotelli

Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli would be welcomed to Sampdoria, but only if the Serie A club can buy him for less than €10million.

Balotelli, 24, has been linked with a move away from the Premier League after scoring just one Premier League goal in 16 matches last season.

There is even greater competition for places up front in Brendan Rodgers' team, with Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino and Danny Ings all coming in.

Liverpool are seemingly willing to sell Balotelli for €10m, less than half the amount they paid for the Italy international before the start of last season.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero said he was open to signing Balotelli, but not for €10m.

"They told me that Mario was yesterday in Genoa," he said on Monday.

"He costs €10m, but with discount you look with open arms."

Balotelli scored four goals in 28 matches in all competitions for Liverpool in 2014-15, and Rodgers has refused to guarantee that the strike will remain at the club.