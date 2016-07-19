Samper, Munir agree Barcelona renewals
Promising youngsters Sergi Samper and Munir El Haddadi have agreed terms with Barcelona over new contracts until 2019.
Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sergi Samper over a new contract until June 2019, while Munir El Haddadi is also set to sign a new three-year deal.
Samper’s previous deal was due to expire in 2017, but he will sign a two-year extension later on Tuesday, with an option for one additional season.
The midfielder’s new contract contains a €50million release clause.
Samper, 21, came through the ranks of the Barcelona youth academy and made his official first-team debut in the 1-0 Champions League win over APOEL in September 2014.
He has since made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans and will be part of Barca’s first team in 2016-17.
Munir's previous contract also ran until June 2017, with the young attacker also set to put pen to paper later on Tuesday.
The forward’s new deal has a release clause of €60m.
The 20-year-old joined the Barcelona youth academy in 2011 after previous spells with Rayo Majadahonda and Atletico Madrid. He made his official first-team debut in August 2014, scoring once in a 3-0 win over Elche.
Munir, who has been capped once for Spain, scored eight goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last term.
