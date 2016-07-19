Samper, Munir agree Barcelona renewals

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sergi Samper over a new contract until June 2019, while Munir El Haddadi is also set to sign a new three-year deal.

Samper’s previous deal was due to expire in 2017, but he will sign a two-year extension later on Tuesday, with an option for one additional season.

The midfielder’s new contract contains a €50million release clause.

Samper, 21, came through the ranks of the Barcelona youth academy and made his official first-team debut in the 1-0 Champions League win over APOEL in September 2014.

He has since made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans and will be part of Barca’s first team in 2016-17.

Munir's previous contract also ran until June 2017, with the young attacker also set to put pen to paper later on Tuesday.

The forward’s new deal has a release clause of €60m.

The 20-year-old joined the Barcelona youth academy in 2011 after previous spells with Rayo Majadahonda and Atletico Madrid. He made his official first-team debut in August 2014, scoring once in a 3-0 win over Elche.

Munir, who has been capped once for Spain, scored eight goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last term.