Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has dismissed suggestions he is unhappy in London and is dreaming about winning a major trophy.
Alexis Sanchez is adamant he is happy at Arsenal despite reports linking him with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.
The Chile international's contract with the Gunners is due to expire in June 2018 and talks over fresh terms have yet to reach a successful conclusion.
Sanchez's hesitance to ink a renewal has fuelled speculation that he could be on the move, with a big-money deal in China allegedly one of his options, but the 28-year-old has stressed he is not thinking about a transfer.
"I definitely feel like an important player and my team-mates let me know every day," Sanchez told Arsenal Player.
"I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things.
"I feel really happy and comfortable at the club.
"I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans’ support in the thin and the thick, which is great. We must win the Premier League or the Champions League for them."
