Sanchez, Ozil contract talks not just about money - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has moved to deny suggestions that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are unwilling to sign new Arsenal contracts because of financial concerns.

Reports in England had claimed that the Gunners' star duo are demanding wages close to those of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is reported to earn close to £290,000 a week.

Wenger, however, insists that "money is good everywhere" at the top level as he confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Ozil and Sanchez's representatives.

"I would like to say the luxury in the modern game should be it is not only about the money," he told a news conference ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Basel on Tuesday.

"The players make good money anyway. The money is good everywhere for everybody.

"You negotiate more with the agents than the player so we are in negotiations, of course it is normal."

Arsenal have already qualified for the last 16 but could yet finish top of Group A if they can better Paris Saint-Germain's result against Ludogorets when they take on the Swiss champions.

There had been suggestions that Wenger could rest Sanchez, who hit a hat-trick against West Ham on Saturday, but the 67-year-old is prepared to keep him in the side.

"When a guy is in a good success and good confidence, it is more dangerous to stop him than keep him going," he said.

"I haven't decided on my team yet, I've 24 more hours, but my main priority is to win the game.

"I believe we want to win the game and do our job and continue to win the games we play. You never know what is happening in Paris."