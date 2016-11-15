Sanchez starts for Chile despite Wenger fears

Alexis Sanchez had been named in Chile's starting XI to face Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier, despite warnings from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Chile were without star forward Sanchez, 27, for last week's goalless draw in Colombia due to a muscle problem.

However, Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has deemed Sanchez fit enough for Tuesday's clash in Santiago, despite Wenger claiming it would be a "suicidal decision" for his forward to play.

Key midfielder Arturo Vidal has also been named in the line-up, despite concerns regarding his fitness, while Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has recovered from a hip injury to play.

¡AQUÍ ESTÁN! Los 11 guerreros de Juan Antonio Pizzi para enfrentar a Uruguay November 15, 2016

Vidal suffered an adductor problem against Colombia on Thursday, and he was forced to leave the pitch in the closing stages of the matches.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge voiced concerns over Vidal's fitness, but Chile have still named the 29-year-old.

The visit of second-placed Uruguay to Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos is a must-win for Copa America champions Chile.

Chile are fifth in the standings after 11 rounds, six points adrift of Uruguay and just one clear of Argentina.