Sancho gives Hudson-Odoi Bundesliga advice amid Bayern interest

Jadon Sancho has encouraged Callum Hudson-Odoi to join him in the Bundesliga amid reports the Chelsea winger wants to move to Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi has been attracting interest from the German champions since the start of the transfer window, with Bayern keen to offer him the regular first-team minutes he has struggled to get at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old has reportedly shunned a new contract with the Blues, with Bayern seeing a number of bids for the England youth international rejected.

Should he end up swapping Chelsea for Bayern, Hudson-Odoi would follow in the footsteps of Sancho, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in August 2017.

Sancho has thrived since his decision to leave Manchester City, claiming six goals and seven assists for the Bundesliga leaders this season while also earning international recognition.

And he says Hudson-Odoi would also be a great fit in Germany. Speaking to the Daily Mail about his compatriot, Sancho said: "I'm not sure [what he will do].

"Everyone has different pathways. Me and Callum are close friends. I know what he's all about.

"He's the next one I would say. He's very good and talented, fast, good dribbling skills. And I've told him the Bundesliga is a nice league. I just told him to do whatever is best for him."

Sancho also believes other young players at top-flight clubs in England should be looking to continue their careers away from the Premier League.

"I've told them [his former England youth team-mates] that this is a league that is keen to express the youth," he added.

"Every young player in England wants to do well and just wants to help their families, be someone that their family can be remembered for.

"The World Cup showed everyone in England that young players are coming through and working hard to try to get a chance. My chance was to come out to Germany.

"[But] coming to Germany is not easy. People might think it's easy because I'm doing so well, but it's not at all.

"You have to have a strong mentality and just focus and sacrifice a lot of things like family and that's not an easy thing to do."