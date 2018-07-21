Sancho 'had a point to prove' in Dortmund's win over Manchester City
Jadon Sancho hopes he performed well enough in Borussia Dortmund's win over Manchester City to make his old club regret letting him go.
Jadon Sancho admits he had "a point to prove" in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 International Champions Cup win over Manchester City.
A penalty from Mario Gotze gave Lucien Favre's side the victory over the Premier League champions at Soldier Field.
Sancho had something of a fractious relationship with City during his final months at the club and took the chance to leave for Dortmund on deadline day last August.
The 18-year-old, who made 12 Bundesliga appearances last season, says he was particularly motivated against his former employers.
"It was nice to see my old team-mates," he said.
"I'm happy that we won and happy to play against my old club. I had a point to prove and I think I did well in the game. Hopefully, it carries on through the season.
"I'm very motivated for the season, very excited. We have a special team."
Head coach Favre described Sancho as a player with "exceptional potential" and the winger is keen to repay that faith in what he hopes will be a positive season for Dortmund.
"I'm happy to hear it. I'm glad he has faith in me," he said.
"I just want to have a great season. Goals, lots of assists, help the team win and carry the team sometimes. We can reach anything with this squad."
