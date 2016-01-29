Sandro completes West Brom loan move

West Bromwich Albion have completed the loan signing of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sandro.

The Premier League club confirmed on Friday that the Brazil international, who last played for his country in 2012, has undergone a successful medical and joined them until the end of the season.

West Brom have the option to make the move a permanent one at the end of the campaign.

Sandro, who has been given the number 30 shirt, was delighted to make a return to Premier League football after spending the first half of the season with QPR in the Championship.

He said: "I spoke to the manager and was impressed. This is a big club and I feel happy to be here and very happy to be back in the Premier League.

"I believe I have a lot to offer. It was my first day today and I am looking forward to being part of this family.

"As a player I play with my heart, I give all I can on the pitch - all the time I want to win the ball and play the ball. I hope the fans will see the best of me during my time."

Sandro arrives at West Brom with a wealth of Premier League experience, with 98 top-flight appearances to his name between his spells with Tottenham and QPR.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis was thrilled to seal the arrival of the 26-year-old midfielder, saying: "We are delighted to bring such a quality player to the club.

"We have got a few injuries and knocks at the moment so we are pleased to be able to strengthen the squad. Sandro has a great pedigree and will be a good addition."