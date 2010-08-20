Sandro named in Brazil training squad

Midfielder Sandro, who has one cap, helped Internacional win the South American Libertadores Cup this week in his last match for the Brazilian club before moving to Spurs.

Brazil coach Mano Menezes, unable to secure top level opposition for friendlies on the FIFA dates set aside for the Euro 2012 qualifiers, preferred to hold a training camp from September 2 to 8 rather than seek lower ranked rivals.

Menezes, whose team beat the United States 2-0 in New Jersey in his first match in charge on August 11, did not pick home-based players whose teams are involved in the Brazilian championship.

These include Santos's 18-year-old winger Neymar, who on Thursday announced he would stay in Brazil rather than join Chelsea who had been courting him for several weeks.

Midfielders Douglas Costa of Shakhtar Donetsk and Philippe Coutinho of Inter Milan were called up for the first time.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diego (Almeria), Gomes (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Alex (Chelsea), Henrique (Racing Santander), Thiago Silva (AC Milan), David Luiz (Benfica), Andre Santos (Fenerbahce), Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Rafael (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Douglas Costa, Fernandinho (both Shakhtar Donetsk), Hernanes (Lazio), Lucas (Liverpool), Ramires (Chelsea), Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur), Philippe Coutinho (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Alexandre Pato (AC Milan), Andre (Dynamo Kiev), Carlos Eduardo (Hoffenheim), Hulk (Porto), Robinho (Manchester City)

