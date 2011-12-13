Sandro open to Serie A opportunity

The Brazilian has become an integral member of the Spurs squad following his arrival in 2010 from former Copa Libertadores winners Internacional.

The 22-year-old recently penned a new five-year deal with the North London outfit, taking him through to 2016.

However, Sandro’s agent, Luiz Paulo Chignall, admits anything is possible in football, insinuating that he may move on before his current deal expires.

Yet Chignall insists that no bid has been lodged for the combative Samba star, who is keen to take on new challenges and continuously test himself at the highest level.

"He's doing very well. He has recovered from his injury and is being eased back in by Tottenham," Chignall toldnotiziariosportivo.com.

"Sandro played well in last season's Champions League and attracted the attention of several European sides. Many clubs have contacted me for information on his situation, but there has been no official proposal.

"He's a Tottenham player and any possible negotiations must pass through the club.

"A move to Italy? Sandro is interested in playing in the major leagues, and Serie A is one of them. But his contract was renewed because the club considers him to be an important player.

"In football you can never rule anything out, though, with it possible that negotiations will see all parties reach an agreement."

The Spurs powerhouse, who missed the beginning of the season after picking up a knee injury while on international duty at the Copa America, has been linked with moves to Barcelona and AS Roma.



ByBen McAleer