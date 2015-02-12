Sandro remaining patient with QPR comeback

Sandro last featured for the Premier League strugglers on November 22, when he suffered damage to the medial ligaments in his right knee.

The Brazilian is now on the mend and will feature in Thursday's friendly against Chicago Fire, which is being held behind closed doors at QPR's Harlington training ground.

Sandro managed to play 30 minutes in an Under-21 fixture against Brentford on Tuesday and with QPR struggling at the wrong end of the table, the midfielder wants to ensure he is fully fit before he returns to help the team in their relegation scrap.

"It is important for me not to rush back," he told the club's official website. "If I am not 100 per cent I could get another injury.

"I played against Brentford and I will play again today so slowly I will be ready.

"It was very good to be back - I've been looking forward playing again, I know have to improve my fitness a bit more but after my first game I feel good and strong.

"I know what I have done to get back now; when you get injured you lose conditioning and power, so I have worked hard in the gym to build this back up again. I feel I am nearly there now.

"After another week I think I will have improved my fitness even more and I will be ready."