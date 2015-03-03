Sandro set for QPR return against Arsenal

The Brazilian, who joined QPR in September, has been restricted to just eight Premier League appearances and has not played since November after suffering medial ligament damage to his right knee.

However, the former Tottenham midfielder is set to return to first-team action as Chris Ramsey seeks to guide QPR away from danger.

"Sandro is back and ready," manager Ramsey said. "He knows he's in contention for us for the next few games."

Ramsey, who confirmed that Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and Mauricio Isla (knee) remain sidelined, is aware of the quality of opposition his side face in Arsenal at Loftus Road.

However, he is sure QPR can compete against Arsene Wenger's men and feels the next three games - against Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace - could be crucial in their fight against the drop.

"The target is win every game. I know it's a cliche but we have to take each game as it comes and get a positive result," he added.

"Arsenal are a fantastic technical team. They can take anyone apart when they're at their best.

"These next three games will be very important for us to show what we can do but there's plenty of reason for optimism.

"We played well last time out [in the 2-1 defeat at Hull City] and we've tried to address the mistakes we made."

QPR are out of the bottom three on goal difference, but have not won at home in 2015.