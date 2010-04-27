Sandro: Spurs the perfect fit for me

The 21-year-old Internacional midfielder was long linked with a summer move to White Hart Lane prior to the club finally announcing the deal last month.

And although Arsene Wenger was believed to be mulling a move for the Brazilian international, the youngster is confident that under Harry Redknapp's tutelage he can star for Spurs next season, both domestically and in Europe.

“Of course Arsenal are a great club, but I think Tottenham is a great fit for me,” he told Goal.com.

“They are going through a special moment, fighting for a spot in the next Champions League.

“I really liked the offer from Tottenham and the fact that it’s a club that is growing every year makes it the ideal club for me.”

Sandro faces stiff competition for a regular berth in Redknapp's starting XI next season, with fellow central midfielders Wilson Palacios, Tom Huddlestone, Niko Kranjcar, Jermaine Jenas and Luka Modric also on the club's books.

However, the Samba starlet insists it is a challenge he is looking forward to sinking his teeth into.

“I think I have to earn my space in the team the same way I did at Internacional,” he said.

“I’m a starter here now because I fought a lot to be in this position, and it will be challenging to do this again at Tottenham.

“I have to take every match as if it is a final, gaining confidence from the manager and the fans.”

