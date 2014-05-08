Sandro unclear on his future at Tottenham

The Brazil international has struggled to re-establish himself in the Tottenham midfield in the second half of the season after suffering a calf injury in December.

Instead, head coach Tim Sherwood has opted to use Paulinho as his main defensive option in the middle of the park - leaving Sandro out of the first-team picture.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Sao Paulo, but says a switch back to his homeland is difficult given Tottenham's valuation of him.

However, Sandro hopes the departure of Sherwood at the end of the campaign could reignite his career in north London or elsewhere.

"He (Tim Sherwood) will leave at the end of the season," he told ESPN Brazil. "Then, new coach, new everything.

"I do not know anything yet (about his future), but I'm happy to have my name talked about with a club the size of Sao Paulo. Anyway, it would be very difficult to leave on loan from here.

"If I was to leave, it would have to be permanently and it is not close."