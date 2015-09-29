Sannino appointed as Carpi coach

Serie A strugglers Carpi have appointed Giuseppe Sannino as their new coach a day after Fabrizio Castori left the club six games into the season.

Castori guided Carpi to promotion from the second tier last season but the club are without a win in the league this term, claiming just two points from their opening six outings to sit bottom of the table.

Following Saturday's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Roma, Castori was sacked on Monday with former Chievo, Watford and Catania boss Sannino appointed as replacement.

The 58-year-old has been out of management since a brief spell at Catania ended in December last year.

His first match will come at home on Saturday against high-flying Torino.