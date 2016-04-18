Santi Mina admits 'something flew' in alleged Neymar bottle incident

Valencia winger Santi Mina has acknowledged that an object was thrown in the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old scored Valencia's second in a win which has blown the title race wide open in La Liga, with Barca now level on points with Atletico at the top of the table following three successive defeats.

With tensions running high, Neymar appeared to slap Antonio Barragan on the head after the final whistle, and there are some reports that he thew a water bottle which struck the defender on the back in the tunnel shortly afterwards.

Mina did not accuse any player over the incident but said he did see something fly past as he went to the dressing room.

"I know that something flew. I saw it, but I dodged it and got inside to celebrate the win," Mina said on Monday. "There was a lot of tension during the match. Barca are playing for the title in La Liga."

Mina expressed his admiration for Neymar as a player but accused the Brazilian of being a sore loser.

"I don't know whether he knows how to lose," he added. "He is a great player. You only have to watch him on the field to know it.

"These are moments of great tension, there are scuffles in the game and I think we should leave it on the pitch. Antonio, for us, is a great defender and yesterday he was perfect and I am happy with his performance."