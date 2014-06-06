Santon happy to remain at Newcastle next season

The 23-year-old arrived at St James' Park from Inter in 2011, and has since made 82 Premier League appearances in three seasons.

Santon still has two years left on his current deal at Newcastle, but has been linked with a move back to his homeland.

However, the Italy international told Sky Sport Italia that such a switch was unlikely during this off-season.

"There has been interest from Milan and Roma for me, but I have two more years on my contract with Newcastle and I don't know if they want to sell me," he said.

"I'm fine at Newcastle, I immediately felt at home there and I like the Premier League.

"I think I won't return to Italy this summer."