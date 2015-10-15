Santon: Inter care about results rather than playing stunning football

Davide Santon admits Inter have by no means been playing eye-catching football, but insists results are all that count.

Roberto Mancini's men won their opening five Serie A fixtures in 2015-16 and sit second in the table with 16 points from seven games.

Inter will be looking to add three more points to their tally on Sunday when they take on reigning champions Juventus and Santon is optimistic about his side's chances of success this season.

"We might not be playing stunning football at the moment but we're getting results. Long may it continue," Santon told the Inter website.

"We have a very long season ahead of us. We got off to a good start.

"I'm confident and I think Inter can have an excellent season."

Santon returned to San Siro in January 2015 after a three-and-a-half-year spell with Newcastle United and is delighted to be back at the club where he rose to prominence.

"The Inter shirt means everything to me. I've always respected these colours and I always will," he added.

"I've learnt to love this jersey and honour it seeing all the star players who have worn it before."