Santon seals Inter Milan return from Newcastle

Santon confirmed the switch earlier on Monday when he took to Facebook to state he was returning to San Siro.

The full-back departed San Siro for Premier League club Newcastle in August 2011 and has largely been a first-team regular at St James' Park.

However, a knee injury has plagued Santon this term and he has failed to make a single league appearance in 2014-15.

"Internazionale is pleased to announce the return on Davide Santon," read a statement on the club's official website. "Santon joins on loan with the right to purchase."

Elsewhere at Inter, teenage forward Federico Bonazzoli has been sold to fellow Serie A outfit Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old will remain on loan with Roberto Mancini's side for the rest of the campaign.