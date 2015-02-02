Santon seals Inter Milan return from Newcastle
Inter have confirmed the return of Davide Santon on loan from Newcastle United, with the Italian club retaining the option to make the move permanent.
Santon confirmed the switch earlier on Monday when he took to Facebook to state he was returning to San Siro.
The full-back departed San Siro for Premier League club Newcastle in August 2011 and has largely been a first-team regular at St James' Park.
However, a knee injury has plagued Santon this term and he has failed to make a single league appearance in 2014-15.
"Internazionale is pleased to announce the return on Davide Santon," read a statement on the club's official website. "Santon joins on loan with the right to purchase."
Elsewhere at Inter, teenage forward Federico Bonazzoli has been sold to fellow Serie A outfit Sampdoria.
The 17-year-old will remain on loan with Roberto Mancini's side for the rest of the campaign.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.