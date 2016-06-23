Santos wants more from Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos hopes Cristiano Ronaldo's brace was just the "first of many" goals at Euro 2016.

Heavily criticised for his performances at the tournament, the Real Madrid star responded with two goals in a 3-3 draw against Hungary.

Wednesday's result helped Portugal finish third in Group F, setting up a last-16 meeting with Croatia.

Santos is hopeful Ronaldo's display can spur the 31-year-old on to even more in France.

"It's always very important to have a good captain, especially a captain who is also worth a lot of goals," he said, via Abola.

"We hope these are the first of many."

With his goals, Ronaldo became the first player to score in four European Championships.

Portugal went through the group stage winless and face Croatia in Lens on Saturday.