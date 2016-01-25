Saputo expects Drogba to be 'a professional' upon return to Montreal

MONTREAL — Didier Drogba will, after all, be rejoining the Montreal Impact this season, but in what frame of mind, club president Joey Saputo isn't sure.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at Olympic Stadium, Saputo said he hopes the Ivorian will be dedicated to the team’s cause in the same way he was when he joined the club last summer.

“I expect for him to come back, he’s a professional. I expect for him to come back with the right intentions,” Saputo said. “But at the end of the day, we’ll see when he comes back.”

Drogba was offered the possibility of returning to Premier League side Chelsea as part of Gus Hiddink’s coaching staff, and after long discussions with the Impact, which lasted for the better part of a month, Saputo explained that it was finally resolved last week that Drogba would return.

“He spoke to me about the possibility of his post-soccer career and going into coaching and what not, but he was committed to a contract, and he was aware that he was committed to a contract, so he just needed some time,” Saputo said. “I’m happy that he decided that honor the contract that he has and come back to Montreal.”

Saputo insisted that the discussions with Chelsea and Drogba “weren’t complicated” and that no adjustments were made to player’s salary, but on whether Drogba would remain for the entirety of the one year remaining on his contract, Saputo was irresolute.

“We expect him to be the professional that he is,” Saputo said. “I can’t answer that question.”

He later added: “The relationship was excellent before, and we’ll see when he comes in. (That he considered leaving) doesn’t change my feeling on the type of person that he is and the type of player that he is.”

Drogba will join his Montreal teammates on Feb. 15 for the second phase of the team’s preseason training camp in Florida. He traveled to Qatar on Sunday with a personal trainer to catch up on his physical preparation.

The Impact will kick off their season away to the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 6.