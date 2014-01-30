Sarago urges Caracas to take their chance

Caracas host the Argentines in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores tie on Thursday, hoping for a positive result at home.

The winners of the two-legged tie advance to the group stage of the competition and Sarago said this was a huge chance for his young team.

"Everybody talks about the importance of an event like the Copa Libertadores and the chance to play in the most important competition on the continent," Sarago said.

"The opportunity for a group of young players to play two official games at a high level – not friendlies – we are going to play against the Copa Sudamericana champions.

"Only a month and a half ago they became champions, the best team on the continent. They don't show off like others but work very well.

"The thing is that those are different games, you have to play and win them and when you play first- and second-leg games.

"It isn't just to win, but you must also be intelligent to get the results because if you have opportunities you have to take them."

Forward Emilio Renteria, back at his childhood club, will be a key to Caracas' chances of upsetting Lanus.

But Sarago said his whole team needed to stand up, not wanting them to become reliant on Renteria.

"To be a good team we need everybody to play well," he said.

"I can say I don't think that Renteria has to play well, but if he does and the others don't play at the same level it will be very difficult. It will be a tough game and we need everybody to play well."